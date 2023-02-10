A bill to increase state employee pay advances

A proposal to increase pay for state employees is advancing in the Montana Legislature after unions and the governor struck a deal late last year.

The plan, contained in House Bill 13 , would stipulate a raise for all state employees of $1.50 per hour or 4%, whichever is greater, starting July 1st. It would also keep health insurance costs at the level they are now through 2025, provide for one-time-only bonuses and create annual flexible holiday time off.

Gov. Greg Gianforte, the Montana Federation of Public Employees and The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees began bargaining and came to agreement on the plan last year.

After passing an initial vote in the Montana House of Representatives, the bill is now likely to move onto the state Senate for consideration.