Gianforte's child tax credit proposal moves to the House floor

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s proposal to create a child tax credit for families with children under the age of 6 is advancing in the state Legislature.

House Bill 268 , which would offer an annual $1,200 credit for each child a family has younger than 6, was amended twice before passing out of the House Taxation Committee Tuesday. The first change would require parents to provide proof of income to claim the credit, which Democrats argued would exclude retired grandparents caring for children.

The other amendment expanded eligibility to families with a maximum income of $56,000 a year, with the credit decreasing in value for incomes above $50,000.

The committee voted nearly unanimously to put their stamp of approval to send the bill to the House floor for consideration.