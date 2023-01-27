Forecasters issue avalanche warnings for western Montana as a winter storm hits

Avalanche forecasters across western Montana have issued avalanche warnings as a winter storm is forecasted to drop several inches of snow.

The avalanche center in Missoula has issued a warning for the Bitterroot, Rattlesnake and Seeley Lake areas, where human, and naturally triggered, avalanches are possible at mid and upper elevations

The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a warning for the Swan Range east of Flathead Lake at both mid and upper elevations.

Flathead Avalanche Center Flathead Valley avalanche danger map, Jan. 27, 2023.



The Gallatin National Forest has also issued warnings for the northern Madison, northern Gallatin and Bridger ranges. Forecasters recommend not traveling in avalanche terrain and say conditions could also become increasingly dangerous in areas outside current warnings.