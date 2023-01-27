© 2023 MTPR
Forecasters issue avalanche warnings for western Montana as a winter storm hits

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published January 27, 2023 at 7:06 PM MST
image.png
Missoula avalanche center, Jan. 27, 2023

Avalanche forecasters across western Montana have issued avalanche warnings as a winter storm is forecasted to drop several inches of snow.

The avalanche center in Missoula has issued a warning for the Bitterroot, Rattlesnake and Seeley Lake areas, where human, and naturally triggered, avalanches are possible at mid and upper elevations

The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a warning for the Swan Range east of Flathead Lake at both mid and upper elevations.

Flathead Valley avalanche danger map, Jan. 27, 2023.
Flathead Avalanche Center
Flathead Valley avalanche danger map, Jan. 27, 2023.

The Gallatin National Forest has also issued warnings for the northern Madison, northern Gallatin and Bridger ranges. Forecasters recommend not traveling in avalanche terrain and say conditions could also become increasingly dangerous in areas outside current warnings.

Southwest Montana avalanche danger map, Jan. 27, 2023.
Flathead National Forest Avalanche Center
Southwest Montana avalanche danger map, Jan. 27, 2023.

