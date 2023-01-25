Naarah Hastings has been appointed to fill a vacant Billings House seat

A new Republican lawmaker has been appointed to fill a seat that was left vacant last week by former Rep. Mallerie Stromswold of Billings. Stromswold resigned citing logistical challenges and backlash from her party when she voted apart from the majority.

Yellowstone County commissioners have appointed Rep. Naarah Hastings to represent House District 50 in central Billings. Hastings is a business owner who has not previously served in the Legislature.

Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier said that he’s looking forward to having all seats in the chamber filled. Two other Republican representatives have left the House since the beginning of the session, one who moved to the state Senate and another who resigned due to health reasons.