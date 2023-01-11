Two missing persons bills advance to the state Senate

Two bills addressing the issue of missing persons in Montana passed out of the House floor Wednesday, and will now move on to the Senate.

One bill, sponsored by Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway from Great Falls, is a request for an interim study on missing youth. Eighty percent of the missing people in Montana are under the age of 18.

The other bill, sponsored by Rep. Tyson Running Wolf from Browning, would establish a grant program that would fund training for missing person response teams.

These bills are part of a group of legislation about missing and murdered peoples in Montana requested by the interim State-Tribal Affairs Committee in collaboration with the Department of Justice’s task force.

Hearings for additional bills, which include extending the Missing Persons Task Force are scheduled for next week.