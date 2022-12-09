Gas prices continue to fall in Montana

The average price for a gallon of gas in Montana had fallen to $3.32 as of Thursday. That’s down 22 cents in just a week.

Gas prices in Montana have been keeping pace with declining nationwide averages for weeks. AAA spokesperson Julian Paredes says that trend appears likely to continue.

“Barring anything unexpected, gas prices should stay on the cheaper side for Christmas travel and into the new year. And, nationally, gas prices are already below where they were last year.”

Paredes says global fears over a possible recession in the U.S. and China is a driving factor behind the plunging prices. Economies in recession typically see less demand for oil and gas. Prices in the state were slower to fall than the national average this summer due to demand from road-tripping tourists .

Gas reached an all-time high in Montana of $4.97 in July — a third more expensive than December’s current average.