Wildlife managers seek public comment on state grizzly bear plan

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks is asking the public to weigh in on a proposed plan to manage grizzly bears statewide.

The draft management plan would replace two existing plans for western and southwest Montana. However, the plan would only go into effect if grizzlies are removed from the federal endangered species list.

FWP says the new proposal takes inspiration from its predecessors and from the 2019 Grizzly Advisory Council appointed by former Gov. Steve Bullock.

Both of Montana’s U.S. senators have pushed the Biden Administration to delist the bears in the Glacier and Yellowstone National Park regions.