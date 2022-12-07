© 2022 MTPR
Wildlife managers seek public comment on state grizzly bear plan

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published December 7, 2022 at 5:54 PM MST
Closeup of a grizzly bear.
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks is asking the public to weigh in on a proposed plan to manage grizzly bears statewide.

The draft management plan would replace two existing plans for western and southwest Montana. However, the plan would only go into effect if grizzlies are removed from the federal endangered species list.

FWP says the new proposal takes inspiration from its predecessors and from the 2019 Grizzly Advisory Council appointed by former Gov. Steve Bullock.

Both of Montana’s U.S. senators have pushed the Biden Administration to delist the bears in the Glacier and Yellowstone National Park regions.

The public can see the proposal and weigh in online at fwp.mt.gov.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Grizzly Bear Advisory Council grizzly bears Environment
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.
See stories by Austin Amestoy