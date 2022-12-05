Montanans now have until 2025 to get a Real ID

Montanans now have two additional years to update their driver’s license for federal certification. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline for states to comply with the REAL ID Act from May of next year to May 2025.

The act passed Congress in 2005 and sought to standardize security requirements across all driver’s licenses issued by states.

Homeland Security says the extension is necessary in part due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the 2025 deadline, Montanans will be unable to fly in-country without a REAL-ID-compliant license or passport. Monday’s deadline extension is the third since 2020.

Learn how to get a REAL ID license.