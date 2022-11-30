© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News

Flathead Avalanche Center warns of dangerous avalanche conditions

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published November 30, 2022 at 4:55 PM MST

The Flathead Avalanche Center Wednesday issued a special warning of dangerous avalanche conditions. The center says heavy accumulating snow may create slabs one to two feet thick that could slide both naturally and be triggered by human activity. The center advises those in the backcountry to avoid travel on or below avalanche terrain.

The forecast center will issue updates through the week and plans to begin its regular forecasting season on Dec. 6.

Tags
Montana News Flathead Avalanche Center
Aaron Bolton
Aaron Bolton is Montana Public Radio's Flathead Valley reporter.
See stories by Aaron Bolton