Flathead Avalanche Center warns of dangerous avalanche conditions
The Flathead Avalanche Center Wednesday issued a special warning of dangerous avalanche conditions. The center says heavy accumulating snow may create slabs one to two feet thick that could slide both naturally and be triggered by human activity. The center advises those in the backcountry to avoid travel on or below avalanche terrain.
The forecast center will issue updates through the week and plans to begin its regular forecasting season on Dec. 6.