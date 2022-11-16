© 2022 MTPR
3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded southwest of St. Ignatius

Montana Public Radio | By Kathleen Shannon
Published November 16, 2022 at 6:52 PM MST

Western Montana experienced unusually high tectonic activity Wednesday. The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. just a few miles southwest of St. Ignatius. The recorded epicenter was on Pistol Creek south of Highway 93.

Western Montana sits in the Intermountain Seismic Belt, which runs from Yellowstone National Park through Flathead County, according to the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology. So earthquakes are common in the area, but most are too small to feel.

People from Whitefish to Stevensville to Helena reported to the USGS that they felt today’s tremors. Lake County Dispatch said no damages have been reported.

