While mail turnout lags, in-person voters face wintery conditions Tuesday

Just over half of registered absentee voters in Montana have returned their ballots for the midterm election as of noon Monday.

With about two-thirds of registered voters receiving absentee ballots in Montana, that puts total turnout on the eve of Election Day at about 38%. Total turnout in Montana for the 2018 midterm election was 71%, and in 2014, it was 55%.

Montanans heading to drop off ballots or vote in-person at the polls will face winter weather , icy roads and dangerously cold wind chill in some areas of the state on Tuesday. The National Weather Service urges people headed outdoors to bundle up, drive with caution and to call 511 or visit the MDT Road Report website for up-to-date conditions.

Voters have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to return their ballots, get in line at the polls or register to vote.