© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: 2022 Montana elections
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

While mail turnout lags, in-person voters face wintery conditions Tuesday

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published November 7, 2022 at 6:17 PM MST
Election sign reading 'polling place' on a door at a Missoula polling place.
Josh Burnham
/
Montana Public Radio

Just over half of registered absentee voters in Montana have returned their ballots for the midterm election as of noon Monday.

With about two-thirds of registered voters receiving absentee ballots in Montana, that puts total turnout on the eve of Election Day at about 38%. Total turnout in Montana for the 2018 midterm election was 71%, and in 2014, it was 55%.

Montanans heading to drop off ballots or vote in-person at the polls will face winter weather, icy roads and dangerously cold wind chill in some areas of the state on Tuesday. The National Weather Service urges people headed outdoors to bundle up, drive with caution and to call 511 or visit the MDT Road Report website for up-to-date conditions.

Voters have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to return their ballots, get in line at the polls or register to vote.

Tags
Montana News Montana Politics2022 ElectionsNational Weather ServiceMidterm Electionsabsentee ballots
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee is Montana Public Radio's Capitol reporter. She previously worked for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and covered the 2019 legislative session for the University of Montana's Legislative News Service.
See stories by Shaylee Ragar