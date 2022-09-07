State commission approves purchase of Beaverhead River and Big Snowy Mountains parcels

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved two land acquisitions in a meeting last week.

The first acquisition is the proposed purchase of 5,600 acres at the foot of the Big Snowy Mountains north of Ryegate. The land is valued at $8.22 million, and owned by Shodair Children’s Hospital. 75% of the funds would come from federal dollars, with the other quarter coming from the state’s Habitat Montana fund.

The acquisition would improve access to adjacent BLM and Forest Service lands once it opens to the public after May 15, 2023. FWP Region 5 Commissioner Brian Cebull praised the land deal.

“I think it’s just going to be a treasure for the public, a treasure for public access," Cebull said.

The Commission also approved the acquisition of 3.5 acres along the Beaverhead River just west of Dillon. The Cornell Park Fishing Access site is being donated to FWP by the Beaverhead Trails Coalition.

The acquisitions must be approved by the State Land Board before finalized.