Evacuations lifted for Matt Staff Fire, eased for Elmo Fire

The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office Saturday lifted all evacuation orders in place due to the Matt Staff Fire 12 miles east of Helena. The fire broke out in a grassy area off Highway 12 Thursday afternoon and threatened nearby homes.

The 1,538 acre fire is zero percent contained, according to today's update from incident command. Firefighters plan to build more direct line and to mop up hotspots today.

Some roads in the area remain closed to non-resident traffic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Elmo Fire

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Saturday lifted some evacuation orders and pre-evacuation warnings in place due to the Elmo Fire. Evacuation orders are still in effect for residents west of the intersection of Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) and Dayton Creek Road.

The fire is burning between Elmo on the west shore of Flathead Lake and Lake Mary Ronan to the northwest. Around 150 homes in the area were in the evacuation zones this week.

The blaze was first reported on July 29th and has grown to 21,198 acres, according to an update Saturday morning on the fire information site Inciweb. It's listed as 18% contained.

Firefighters plan to continue reinforcing direct lines along the western side of the fire and the south shore of Lake Mary Ronan.

A public meeting is scheduled for August 8th at 7 p.m., at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Elmo Fire closures and evacuation notices Updated at 2:30 p.m., August 06, 2022

Pre-evacuation warnings have been lifted for residents east of Hwy 93 between Chief Cliff Lane and Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352).

Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents of Chief Cliff Lane and Black Lake Road. These areas will remain under pre-evacuation warning.

Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents of Big Meadows Road and Dayton Creek Road. These areas will remain under pre-evacuation warning.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for residents west of the intersection of Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) and Dayton Creek Road.

Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) is closed at the Dayton Creek Road intersection.

Arterial roads off Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) are open to residents only. Speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph on Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352).

The Proctor dump will open to Lake County residents at 12:00 to 7:00 PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Closures remain in effect for the Boat Ramp at the Elmo Fishing Access site and Lake Mary Ronan State Park. Red Cross evacuation centers have been established at Somers Middle School and Polson High School. Call 1-800-272-6668 for information. More fire info