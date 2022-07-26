Republican candidates lead fundraising in both of Montana’s congressional races

Republicans on both sides of the Continental Divide running for Congress are leading their opponents in fundraising.

By the latest reporting deadline earlier this month, former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, who’s running in Montana’s western district, had raised a total of $3.8 million. That puts him ahead of Democrat Monica Tranel, a longtime energy attorney, who has raised $1.25 million.

Zinke has $700,000 more than Tranel in cash on hand.

John Lamb of Bozeman, the libertarian candidate in the race, has not reported any fundraising.

Cook Political Report has rated the western district as slightly more competitive than the eastern race , but projects that both will go to Republicans.

Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale leads his three opponents in the east with $1.7 million in total fundraising. He has yet to make a big spending push with $1 million still in the bank.

Independent candidate Gary Buchanan of Billings has raised $69,000 and Democrat Penny Ronning, also of Billings, has raised $63,000. Libertarian Sam Rankin has reported no fundraising, just spending $20,000 of his own money.