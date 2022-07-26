A hiker has died in Glacier National Park, the third death in the park in recent days

A 79-year-old Florida man died Monday morning while attempting to ascend a steep off-trail slope in southeastern Glacier National Park.

Park officials say the incident occurred several hundred feet above the Two Medicine Campground on Rising Wolf Mountain. It's the third death of a recreationist in recent days in the park.

The man in the most recent incident, who has not yet been publicly identified, fell while on a steep off-trail slope with a group of friends.

His party descended to his location, yelled for help and called 9-1-1. Two Bear Air diverted from a separate incident and transported the unconscious patient to Two Medicine Ranger Station where he was declared deceased.

In a separate incident in the last week, two Flathead Valley men died while attempting to summit Dusty Star Mountain. Glacier officials Tuesday identified the mountaineers as 67-year-old Brian McKenzie Kennedy from Columbia Falls and 67-year-old Jack Dewayne Beard from Kalispell.

Kennedy and Beard were considered expert climbers and have been summiting mountain peaks in Glacier National Park for decades, according to park staff.