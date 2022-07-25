© 2022 MTPR
Indigenous people make up a large portion of missing persons, DOJ says

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published July 25, 2022 at 6:03 PM MDT

Indigenous people continue to account for a disproportionate number of missing persons in Montana. That’s according to the latest report from the Montana Department of Justice.

According to the report, Indigenous people accounted for nearly a third of all 2021 missing person reports in Montana, despite only making up roughly 7% of the state’s total population.

There were 650 reports of missing Indigenous people last year, most under the age of 18.

About two-thirds of missing Indigenous people were located within a week’s time. As of June of this year, eight Indigenous people remained missing.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron Bolton is Montana Public Radio's Flathead Valley reporter.
