Bitterroot College has a new interim director

A longtime educator and former Montana Lt. Governor, Angela McLean, will temporarily take the helm at Bitterroot College as it prepares for the start of autumn semester.

Montana University System officials announced Monday, July 25, that Angela McLean will serve as Bitterroot College’s interim director, effective August 2. The Hamilton program is affiliated with the University of Montana.

UM spokesperson, Dave Kuntz, says McLean is uniquely qualified to lead Bitterroot College until a permanent director can be hired after a national search.

“She has experience in the classroom as a K-12 teacher,” Kuntz said. “She served both the Board of Regents and the Board of Public Education. She’s served in the governor’s office and understands how higher education is funded and budgeted here in Montana.”

Former college director, Victoria Clark, resigned last month after voters this spring rejected a mill levy request that would have helped the program become an independent community college and eventually sever ties with UM.

Dave Kuntz tells MTPR that UM will continue to help financially support the program for the foreseeable future.