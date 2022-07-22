Flathead Valley nonprofit is helping refugees from Ukraine resettle in Montana

A Flathead Valley nonprofit is helping refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine settle in northwest Montana. Two families have already settled in the Flathead and more will arrive soon.

Valley Neighbors chairman Johnny Ratka Skinner says the nonprofit has assisted two families in settling in the Flathead Valley where they already have relatives. The group has formed sponsorship groups to bring in two other families to the area, the first of which will arrive mid-August.

“The other family that’s been assigned to the other sponsorship circle is still trapped in the Ukraine, so we don’t know when they will be arriving,” Ratka Skinner said.

He says Valley Neighbors will put nearly $8,000 toward helping those families resettle, assisting with housing, clothing and food among other costs.

Ratka Skinner says Valley Neighbors is working to form additional sponsor groups that can then be matched with Ukrainian families that want to relocate to northwest Montana.