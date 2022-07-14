Gianforte announces task force with goal of reducing housing costs

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced a task force on housing Thursday with the goal of providing recommendations to bring down housing costs in Montana.

Department of Environmental Quality director Chris Dorrington is set to chair the task force. It’s charged with producing policy proposals for consideration by the state Legislature and local governments. Housing prices in Montana remain sky-high, driven in part by low supply, high demand and record inflation.

Some of the 26 members of the task force include two Democratic and two Republican state lawmakers, economists, think-tank researchers, local government officials and private-sector bankers and contractors.

The panel is set to meet for the first time on July 20.