State officials are warning Fourth of July recreators about fire danger

Montana fire officials are reminding the public of fire danger across the state approaching the Fourth of July holiday. The Flathead, Lolo and Bitterroot National Forests are all under moderate fire danger, meaning vegetation and dry fuels like dead leaves and grass can ignite and spread quickly.

The National Interagency Fire Center shows a normal fire threat in Montana for the month of July. 80% of wildfires are human-caused, according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

The Flathead National Forest Facebook page reminds recreators to extinguish campfires thoroughly with a bucket of water and to never leave a fire unattended. Campers should make sure their campfire is cool to the touch before leaving.

Fireworks are illegal on all federal and state public lands. Check your city’s website for your local firework regulations.