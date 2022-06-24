© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
The novel coronavirus.
Coronavirus
The latest news about the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 in Montana.

Impacts on healthcare facilities across the state have increased as COVID-19 cases rise

Montana Public Radio | By Freddy Monares
Published June 24, 2022 at 3:23 PM MDT
The novel coronavirus.
Centers For Disease Control and Prevention
/

The CDC recommends that people in high risk counties wear masks in public indoor spaces.

About two-thirds of Montana counties are seeing medium to high impacts on healthcare facilities as a result of rising COVID-19 cases. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Flathead, Missoula, Gallatin and Silver Bow counties are among 14 counties experiencing high impacts on healthcare facilities, according to the CDC.

The federal public health agency defines medium and high impacts on healthcare facilities based on the average new COVID admissions per 100,000 people and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients over a week.

In Missoula County, health officials in a news release said cases have remained high for several weeks but hospitalizations in the past seven days matched levels not seen since February. Hospitals in the county also report high numbers of staff being out with COVID-19.

Cascade, Yellowstone, Park and Lewis and Clark counties are among the 24 counties experiencing medium impacts on healthcare facilities.

Tags

Montana News COVID-19Centers for Disease Control and PreventionMissoula CountyGallatin CountyFlathead CountySilver Bow CountyCascade CountyYellowstone CountyPark CountyLewis & Clark County
Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares is a reporter and Morning Edition host at Montana Public Radio.
See stories by Freddy Monares