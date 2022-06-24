Impacts on healthcare facilities across the state have increased as COVID-19 cases rise

The CDC recommends that people in high risk counties wear masks in public indoor spaces.

About two-thirds of Montana counties are seeing medium to high impacts on healthcare facilities as a result of rising COVID-19 cases. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Flathead, Missoula, Gallatin and Silver Bow counties are among 14 counties experiencing high impacts on healthcare facilities, according to the CDC.

The federal public health agency defines medium and high impacts on healthcare facilities based on the average new COVID admissions per 100,000 people and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients over a week.

In Missoula County, health officials in a news release said cases have remained high for several weeks but hospitalizations in the past seven days matched levels not seen since February. Hospitals in the county also report high numbers of staff being out with COVID-19.

Cascade, Yellowstone, Park and Lewis and Clark counties are among the 24 counties experiencing medium impacts on healthcare facilities.