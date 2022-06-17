© 2022 MTPR
Former East Helena police chief sentenced for distribution of child pornography

Montana Public Radio | By Freddy Monares
Published June 17, 2022 at 4:01 PM MDT

A former East Helena police chief was sentenced in federal court to serve more than 5 years in prison for distributing child pornography.

43-year-old William Daly Harrington was also ordered to pay $7,500 in fines, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Harrington pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography last year.

A Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s deputy got a tip in 2020 that Harrington sent images depicting child pornography on Facebook Messenger, according to the news release. After seizing Harrington’s phone, the deputy found images and videos of child pornography on it.

Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares is a reporter and Morning Edition host at Montana Public Radio.
