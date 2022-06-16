A bill supporting veterans exposed to toxic burn pits is close to being passed

A bill expanding benefits to millions of military veterans exposed to toxins is now one step away from President Joe Biden’s desk.

This Thursday, the U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed legislation to increase disability benefits and health care services for generations of veterans suffering health problems associated with burn pits.

The military routinely incinerated various forms of waste in open burn pits. Veterans who inhaled the fumes and fell ill had to prove the burning was responsible; a difficult burden of proof to meet.

Two-thirds of Montana vets were likely exposed to toxic burn pit pollution during their service, according to data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Democratic senator and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Jon Tester pushed for the bill, which is estimated to cost several hundred billion dollars over the next decade.

“This bill is about righting a wrong that has been ignored for just way too damn long,” Tester said.

The Senate passed the measure Thursday on an 84-14 vote. Republican Sen. Steve Daines also supported the bill and says he looks forward to seeing it passed into law, although he was one of two senators who did not cast a vote. Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale voted against the House version of the bill in March.