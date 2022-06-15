© 2022 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Montana Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news.

Celebration of 50th anniversary of Montana constitution held at state capitol

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published June 15, 2022 at 6:59 PM MDT
Montana Capitol, Helena, MT.
William Marcus
/
Montana Public Radio
Montana Capitol, Helena, MT.

The Montana Constitution turned 50-years-old this June. The people who wrote it, have studied it and created policy based on it are celebrating in Helena this week.

The celebration includes two days of special events scheduled through Thursday. and is open to the public at the state capitol building. The Montana Public Affairs Network is also livestreaming the event.

On Wednesday, a roll call of all 100 delegates who served at the 1972 constitutional convention was answered by eight of the 10 living delegates and dozens of family members representing delegates who’ve died.

Arlyne Reichert is the oldest living delegate at 96-years-old.

“I close my eyes and I can see my 99 fellow delegates all around. It seems like yesterday. Fifty years have gone by.” 

The celebration will continue Thursday with panels discussing how the constitution impacts natural resources, the separation of powers and Native Americans.

Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee is Montana Public Radio's Capitol reporter. She previously worked for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and covered the 2019 legislative session for the University of Montana's Legislative News Service.
