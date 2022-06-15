Celebration of 50th anniversary of Montana constitution held at state capitol

The Montana Constitution turned 50-years-old this June. The people who wrote it, have studied it and created policy based on it are celebrating in Helena this week.

The celebration includes two days of special events scheduled through Thursday. and is open to the public at the state capitol building. The Montana Public Affairs Network is also livestreaming the event .

On Wednesday, a roll call of all 100 delegates who served at the 1972 constitutional convention was answered by eight of the 10 living delegates and dozens of family members representing delegates who’ve died.

Arlyne Reichert is the oldest living delegate at 96-years-old.

“I close my eyes and I can see my 99 fellow delegates all around. It seems like yesterday. Fifty years have gone by.”

The celebration will continue Thursday with panels discussing how the constitution impacts natural resources, the separation of powers and Native Americans.