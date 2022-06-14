Flathead County residents asked to evacuate low-elevation areas amid risk of flooding

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in low-lying areas of the county to evacuate as a precautionary measure due to risk of flooding. The middle fork of the Flathead River has swelled in recent days to over 16 feet.

The county sheriff’s office and county officials are asking residents in low-elevation areas of Evergreen, Columbia Falls and people living near the Blankenship Bridge along the Middle Fork of the Flathead River to evacuate as a precautionary measure. The call came after the National Weather Service forecast for water flows on the river increased.

In a press release, Sheriff Brian Heino said emergency personnel will be on hand to assist people leaving their homes, but “due to rapidly changing conditions, large geographic size of the evacuation areas, and limited staff resources, emergency personnel may be unable to reach everyone.”