Montana Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news.

Two Republican primary races were omitted from Missoula's ballot

Montana Public Radio | By Corin Cates-Carney
Published June 9, 2022 at 6:03 PM MDT

Two Missoula primary races for Republican precinct heads were omitted from the election ballot.

Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman says the inadvertent omission was discovered on Monday with insufficient time to make a change before the June 7 election.

In a letter to the local GOP central committee written June 9, Seaman apologized and outlined three options to select the precinct captains. Seaman says his office is taking steps to prevent this kind of omission in the future.

Montana News 2022 ElectionsMissoula MontanaBradley Seaman
Corin Cates-Carney
Corin Cates-Carney is the news director at Montana Public Radio. He joined MTPR in 2015 and is a graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism.
See stories by Corin Cates-Carney
