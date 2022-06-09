Two Republican primary races were omitted from Missoula's ballot

Two Missoula primary races for Republican precinct heads were omitted from the election ballot.

Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman says the inadvertent omission was discovered on Monday with insufficient time to make a change before the June 7 election.

In a letter to the local GOP central committee written June 9, Seaman apologized and outlined three options to select the precinct captains. Seaman says his office is taking steps to prevent this kind of omission in the future.