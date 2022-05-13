© 2022 MTPR
Montana seeks federal approval to continue a children's food assistance program

Montana Public Radio | By Corin Cates-Carney
Published May 13, 2022 at 5:18 PM MDT

The state health department is seeking federal approval to continue a pandemic-era food assistance program for kids.

Health department Director Adam Meier announced the plan Friday after previously telling lawmakers the agency would not renew the program.

The program helps low-income families buy food when kids lose access to free or reduced-price meals at school during the pandemic.

Meier says the program is a valuable resource for families as grocery costs continue to rise.

Montana’s latest request means the state can also submit a plan to continue the program into the summer.

If approved, payments for the latest funds will be made to families through the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, card system.

Corin Cates-Carney
Corin Cates-Carney is the news director at Montana Public Radio. He joined MTPR in 2015 and is a graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism.
