Mark Sweeney, state senator and U.S. House candidate has died

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published May 9, 2022 at 5:12 PM MDT
Mark Sweeney
Montana Legislature
Mark Sweeney

A state senator and Democratic candidate for U.S. House in Montana’s eastern district died unexpectedly Friday night.

Mark Sweeney was 62. He was born in Miles City and later made Phillipsburg home. A statement from Sweeney’s family described him as a beloved father, husband and public servant.

He was first elected to the state Legislature in 2018 as a representative, and then again in 2020 as a senator. He previously served on the Deer Lodge County Commission and worked in natural resource management.

Democratic legislative leaders released a statement saying they’re heartbroken, and that Sweeney’s “good humor and friendly smile will be missed by his many friends and colleagues on both sides of the aisle.”

Republican Senate President Mark Blasdel said in a statement he was shocked and saddened by the news, and called Sweeney a dedicated public servant.

Sweeney is survived by his wife, Sue, four children and two grandchildren. Two Democratic candidates remain in the race for the eastern district.

Montana News Montana Politics2022 ElectionsMark Sweeney
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee is Montana Public Radio's Capitol reporter. She previously worked for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and covered the 2019 legislative session for the University of Montana's Legislative News Service.
See stories by Shaylee Ragar