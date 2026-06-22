Montana Public Radio wins top honors for journalism and music programs
Our MTPR team has created amazing news and cultural programs this year and we have the awards to show for it! It's an honor to have our work recognized by some of the best in the business. We have our amazing supporters to thank who play a critical role in making it possible for us to report on grizzly bears, health care, the environment and also create compelling interviews with musicians and authors. I'm so proud of the hard work our staff put in to create great radio for you! It takes a great team to make MTPR - kudos all around! You can find the award winning work below. Enjoy! - Anne Hosler, Broadcast Media Center director.
Montana Public Radio's newsroom has been recognized as among the best reporting in our region and in the country. MTPR received 18 local, regional and national awards from journalism associations for work done in 2025, alongside Ellis Juhlin, who was named Top Performer by the Society of Professional Journalists Northwest, and a team award for General Excellence. - Sheri Quinn, MTPR news director.
Award-winning work from 2025 includes:
Regional 2026 Edward R. Murrow Awards
From the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). Regional winners are automatically considered for a National award.
Breaking News Coverage:
Excellence in Sound :
The Public Media Journalists Association Awards:
Government/Democracy Feature, First Place: Shaylee Ragar
Human Interest Feature, Second Place: Ellis Juhlin
Spot News, Second Place: Ellis Juhlin
Society of Professional Journalists Northwest Excellence in Journalism Awards
Breaking News, First Place: Victoria Traxler
Health Reporting, Second Place: Aaron Bolton
Environment & Natural Disaster Reporting, First Place: Ellis Juhlin
Feature: Second Place: Ellis Juhlin
Health Reporting, First Place: Aaron Bolton
Investigative Reporting, Third Place: Ellis Juhlin
Government & Politics Reporting, First Place: Shaylee Ragar
LGBTQ+ Equity Reporting, Second Place: Aaron Bolton
Racial Equity Reporting, Second Place: Victoria Traxler
Technology & Science Reporting, First Place: Ellis Juhlin
Individual Journalists: Top Performers:
Ellis Juhlin of Montana Public Radio emerged as the region’s top radio journalist, earning multiple firsts across environment, science, and feature reporting categories and placing in additional competition areas.
General Excellence. Third Place:
Ellis Juhlin, Victoria Traxler, Elinor Smith, Austin Amestoy, Aaron Bolton, Montana Public Radio
E.B. Craney Awards
Radio News Story, First Place: Edward F. O'Brien
Noncommercial Radio Program of the Year: Musician's Spotlight - John Floridis
Today's most talented and compelling musicians visit Musicians' Spotlight to "talk shop" and give you a deeper insight into their music. Host and producer John Floridis brings his own musical expertise along with over a decade and a half of experience conducting interviews.