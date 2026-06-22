Montana Public Radio wins top honors for journalism and music programs

Our MTPR team has created amazing news and cultural programs this year and we have the awards to show for it! It's an honor to have our work recognized by some of the best in the business. We have our amazing supporters to thank who play a critical role in making it possible for us to report on grizzly bears, health care, the environment and also create compelling interviews with musicians and authors. I'm so proud of the hard work our staff put in to create great radio for you! It takes a great team to make MTPR - kudos all around! You can find the award winning work below. Enjoy! - Anne Hosler, Broadcast Media Center director.

Montana Public Radio's newsroom has been recognized as among the best reporting in our region and in the country. MTPR received 18 local, regional and national awards from journalism associations for work done in 2025, alongside Ellis Juhlin, who was named Top Performer by the Society of Professional Journalists Northwest, and a team award for General Excellence. - Sheri Quinn, MTPR news director.

Award-winning work from 2025 includes:

From the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). Regional winners are automatically considered for a National award.

Breaking News Coverage:

Excellence in Sound :

Government/Democracy Feature, First Place: Shaylee Ragar

Human Interest Feature, Second Place: Ellis Juhlin

Spot News, Second Place: Ellis Juhlin

Society of Professional Journalists Northwest Excellence in Journalism Awards

Breaking News, First Place: Victoria Traxler

Health Reporting, Second Place: Aaron Bolton

Environment & Natural Disaster Reporting, First Place: Ellis Juhlin

Feature: Second Place: Ellis Juhlin

Health Reporting, First Place: Aaron Bolton

Investigative Reporting, Third Place: Ellis Juhlin

Government & Politics Reporting, First Place: Shaylee Ragar

LGBTQ+ Equity Reporting, Second Place: Aaron Bolton

Racial Equity Reporting, Second Place: Victoria Traxler

Technology & Science Reporting, First Place: Ellis Juhlin

Individual Journalists: Top Performers:

Ellis Juhlin of Montana Public Radio emerged as the region’s top radio journalist, earning multiple firsts across environment, science, and feature reporting categories and placing in additional competition areas.

General Excellence. Third Place:

Ellis Juhlin, Victoria Traxler, Elinor Smith, Austin Amestoy, Aaron Bolton, Montana Public Radio

Radio News Story, First Place: Edward F. O'Brien

Noncommercial Radio Program of the Year: Musician's Spotlight - John Floridis

Today's most talented and compelling musicians visit Musicians' Spotlight to "talk shop" and give you a deeper insight into their music. Host and producer John Floridis brings his own musical expertise along with over a decade and a half of experience conducting interviews.