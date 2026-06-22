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Montana Public Radio wins top honors for journalism and music programs

Montana Public Radio
Published June 22, 2026 at 12:23 PM MDT
Montana Public Radio's newsroom has been recognized as among the best reporting in our region and in the country. MTPR received 18 local, regional and national awards from journalism associations for work done in 2025. Organizations listed: Society of Professional Journalists, Edward R. Murrow Awards, Public Media Journalists Association, Montana Broadcasters Association.
Montana Public Radio
Montana Public Radio's newsroom has been recognized as among the best reporting in our region and in the country. MTPR received 18 local, regional and national awards from journalism associations for work done in 2025.

Our MTPR team has created amazing news and cultural programs this year and we have the awards to show for it! It's an honor to have our work recognized by some of the best in the business. We have our amazing supporters to thank who play a critical role in making it possible for us to report on grizzly bears, health care, the environment and also create compelling interviews with musicians and authors. I'm so proud of the hard work our staff put in to create great radio for you! It takes a great team to make MTPR - kudos all around! You can find the award winning work below. Enjoy! - Anne Hosler, Broadcast Media Center director.

Montana Public Radio's newsroom has been recognized as among the best reporting in our region and in the country. MTPR received 18 local, regional and national awards from journalism associations for work done in 2025, alongside Ellis Juhlin, who was named Top Performer by the Society of Professional Journalists Northwest, and a team award for General Excellence. - Sheri Quinn, MTPR news director.

Award-winning work from 2025 includes:

Regional 2026 Edward R. Murrow Awards

From the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). Regional winners are automatically considered for a National award.

Breaking News Coverage:

Via Flathead Electric Cooperative on Dec. 11, 2025: The Granite Creek Road Bridge in Libby has washed out, resulting in the road’s closure. Widespread flooding and fallen trees caused by heavily saturated ground have also led to multiple power outages and additional road closures throughout the area.
Montana News
Heavy rains in Lincoln County close roads, flood homes and prompt boil water order
Victoria Traxler

Excellence in Sound :

Flocks of birds fly above Freezout Lake in western Montana, a stop along their migration route to the Arctic.
Montana News
A spectacle, a celebration and a labor of love as geese descend on Freezeout Lake
Ellis Juhlin

The Public Media Journalists Association Awards:

Government/Democracy Feature, First Place: Shaylee Ragar

Office of the governor, budget and program planning.
Montana News
Who should get to estimate the costs of a proposed law?
Shaylee Ragar

Human Interest Feature, Second Place: Ellis Juhlin

Bigfork High School Cave Club students work on marking a path through a cave in the Judith Mountains on June 6, 2025.
Montana News
Mentorship and minerals turn Bigfork students into underground explorers
Ellis Juhlin

Spot News, Second Place: Ellis Juhlin

Eva Lighthiser (left) and Rikki Held (right), plaintiffs in the Held v. Montana case, approach the courthouse ahead of a district court hearing on June 12, 2023 in Helena, MT.
Montana News
Youth plaintiffs renew legal challenges to Montana climate policies
Ellis Juhlin

Society of Professional Journalists Northwest Excellence in Journalism Awards 

Breaking News, First Place: Victoria Traxler

Via Flathead Electric Cooperative on Dec. 11, 2025: The Granite Creek Road Bridge in Libby has washed out, resulting in the road’s closure. Widespread flooding and fallen trees caused by heavily saturated ground have also led to multiple power outages and additional road closures throughout the area.
Montana News
Heavy rains in Lincoln County close roads, flood homes and prompt boil water order
Victoria Traxler

Health Reporting, Second Place: Aaron Bolton

Kim Hilton boxes up his belongings on July 9, 2024, shortly after his second leg was amputated. Living independently in the apartment became difficult, and after months of waiting, he got the call that an assisted living facility that takes his Medicaid waiver had a room that would soon be available.
Montana News
‘Gray wave’ of homeless seniors overwhelms homeless service providers
Aaron Bolton

Environment & Natural Disaster Reporting, First Place: Ellis Juhlin

A black swift in its cliffside nest. These birds nest near waterfalls among the moss in rocky overhangs. The black swift population has dropped by half over the last 50 years.
Montana News
On mossy ledges behind roaring waterfalls, black swifts find refuge – for now
Ellis Juhlin

Feature: Second Place: Ellis Juhlin

Flocks of birds fly above Freezout Lake in western Montana, a stop along their migration route to the Arctic.
Montana News
A spectacle, a celebration and a labor of love as geese descend on Freezeout Lake
Ellis Juhlin

Health Reporting, First Place: Aaron Bolton

The Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs, Montana lost federal funding April of 2022 due to four patient deaths and a violent patient-on-patient assault. Feb. 2, 2022
Montana News
Montanans with severe mental illness face a cycle of crisis and homelessness
Aaron Bolton

Investigative Reporting, Third Place: Ellis Juhlin

Supporters of the Held v. Montana plaintiffs outside the state Supreme Court in July of 2024.
Montana News
After landmark climate ruling, state lawmakers work to limit its scope
Ellis Juhlin

Government & Politics Reporting, First Place: Shaylee Ragar

Office of the governor, budget and program planning.
Montana News
Who should get to estimate the costs of a proposed law?
Shaylee Ragar

LGBTQ+ Equity Reporting, Second Place: Aaron Bolton

A person walks past a "Community Medical Center" sign on the outside of a hospital building in Missoula, MT.
Montana News
Missoula gender care clinic closes as Trump ramps up threats 
Aaron Bolton

Racial Equity Reporting, Second Place: Victoria Traxler

Rep. Tyson Running Wolf speaks at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 in Helena, Mont.
Montana News
Native American lawmakers turn political capital into policy gains
Victoria Traxler

Technology & Science Reporting, First Place: Ellis Juhlin

Shot of modern data center with multiple rows of operational server racks.
Montana News
Data center power needs could mean higher costs for NorthWestern customers
Ellis Juhlin

Individual Journalists: Top Performers:

Ellis Juhlin of Montana Public Radio emerged as the region’s top radio journalist, earning multiple firsts across environment, science, and feature reporting categories and placing in additional competition areas.

General Excellence. Third Place:
Ellis Juhlin, Victoria Traxler, Elinor Smith, Austin Amestoy, Aaron Bolton, Montana Public Radio

E.B. Craney Awards

Radio News Story, First Place: Edward F. O'Brien

A grizzly bear runs across a farm field in north-central Montana at sunset. The bear is being hazed by wildlife managers using a drone, which is not visible in the image. Dust kicks up behind the bear as it moves through rows of young crops.
Montana News
Drones are unbearable to grizzlies and invaluable to wildlife managers
Edward F. O'Brien

Noncommercial Radio Program of the Year: Musician's Spotlight - John Floridis

Musician's Spotlight

Today's most talented and compelling musicians visit Musicians' Spotlight to "talk shop" and give you a deeper insight into their music. Host and producer John Floridis brings his own musical expertise along with over a decade and a half of experience conducting interviews.
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