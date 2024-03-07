Bill Harley, as promised, returns to Montana for a week of concerts and to celebrate 50 years of Children’s Programming on Montana Public Radio.

For over 40 of those 50 years MTPR program hosts have been reaching for Bill’s recording to entertain and enrich our lives.

From that first monster in the bathroom, to Joey and Chloe negotiating for the return of their sneakers with the Swamp Monsters, to not negotiating with mom for ice cream over a pea on his plate, Bill has helped us navigate the confusing world of being a kid and being a grownup with humor and wisdom

A masterful storyteller and songwriter, Bill has garnered two Grammy awards, numerous Parents’ Choice awards and recognition from the American Library Association and The National Parenting Association. Most importantly, he's received a huge stamp of approval from our listeners with countless requests for his recordings.

Bill is vibrant, outrageous, unpredictable and genuine with songs and stories about growing up, what it is to be human and our connections with one another and with the planet that we share.

May 11 - 4 p.m.

Myrna Loy

May 12 - 4 p.m.

Wachholz College Center

May 15 - 6:30 p.m.

Bitterroot Performing Arts Council

May 18 - 8 a.m.

Live on Children's Corner from the University of Montana

May 19 - 1 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Missoula Children's Theater