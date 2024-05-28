© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Bill Harley

By John Floridis
Published May 28, 2024 at 5:33 AM MDT
Bill Harley
Bill Harley

Bill Harley is one of America’s most beloved storytellers and children’s entertainers. He’s released over 30 recordings. He received two Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word Album For Children and five additional Grammy nominations. He has also won Parents' Choice awards, ALA (American Library Association) awards and has published numerous books and won a number of awards in that field as well. As a performer he has appeared in over 3,000 schools and as well made regular appearances at storytelling festivals across the country.

During the interview Bill talked about the unique connection he’s developed with Montana and Montana Public Radio in particular as well as if he’s seen a change in children, as audience members, over the last few decades that’s he’s been performing. Bill also talked about how he incorporates his own childhood experiences into his work.

Tags
Musician's Spotlight Bill Harley
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
Load More