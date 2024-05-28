Musician's Spotlight - Bill Harley

Bill Harley is one of America’s most beloved storytellers and children’s entertainers. He’s released over 30 recordings. He received two Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word Album For Children and five additional Grammy nominations. He has also won Parents' Choice awards, ALA (American Library Association) awards and has published numerous books and won a number of awards in that field as well. As a performer he has appeared in over 3,000 schools and as well made regular appearances at storytelling festivals across the country.

During the interview Bill talked about the unique connection he’s developed with Montana and Montana Public Radio in particular as well as if he’s seen a change in children, as audience members, over the last few decades that’s he’s been performing. Bill also talked about how he incorporates his own childhood experiences into his work.