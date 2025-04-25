© 2025 MTPR
Report details impacts of federal spending, potential cuts in Montana

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published April 25, 2025 at 10:33 AM MDT
Montana Counties Most Reliant on Federal Earnings by % Share
Potential Impacts of Federal Cuts to Montanans & Montana’s Economy
/
U.S. Department of Commerce. (2022). Bureau of Economic Analysis, Regional Economic Accounts, Washington, D.C.
Montana Counties Most Reliant on Federal Earnings by % Share

Federal government funding is a “cornerstone” of Montana’s economy, according to a recent report from Headwaters Economics. The report analyzes the effect of potential cuts to the federal workforce amid reduction under the Trump Administration.

The federal government steered more than $14 billion to Montana last year, according to the report. Kristin Smith is an analyst for Headwaters Economics. She says those federal dollars are essential for the state government, and economy to function.

Top 10 Counties by Total Federal Awards to Nonprofits, FY21-24
Potential Impacts of Federal Cuts to Montanans & Montana’s Economy
/
U.S. Department of the Treasury. (2025). USAspending.gov. Bureau of the Fiscal Service, Washington, D.C.
Top 10 Counties by Total Federal Awards to Nonprofits, FY21-24

"Federal investments really are force multipliers. They are important for helping our local governments, our businesses, our nonprofits and many of our economic sectors really run and function and deliver essential services they just couldn't afford to do alone."

The Montana Nonprofit Association commissioned the study and it focuses on the state’s nonprofit sector. Nonprofits in the state receive over $130 million a year on average in federal grants. Smith says that would be a tough void for private donors to fill if the government pulls the plug.

The report finds nearly two thirds of Montana’s nonprofits would be at risk of shutting down if they lost federal support. Nonprofits employ 60,000 workers in Montana.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
