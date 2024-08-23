Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.
Evacuations ordered for Sherrott Creek Fire in Ravalli County
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office around 9 p.m. Friday ordered evacuations due to the Sharrott fire burning 1,600 acres in the Saint Mary's area.
The following areas are under evacuation orders:
- Kootenai Creek, west of the intersection of Timber Trail, to include residences on Timber Trail.
- West, of the west side of Sharrott Hill Loop, to include the residences on Blue Grouse Lane, Redtail Hawk Lane, and Porcupine Lane.
- Marmot Lane west of Saint Mary's Road.
- Saint Mary's Lookout Road, west of the intersection of Saint Mary's Road.
According to the Bitterroot National Forest, the fire is burning roughly 4 miles west of Stevensville. Forest officials say the fire was caused by lighting mid afternoon on Friday and grew in extreme wind.
Closures are expected in the following areas: Kootenai Creek, St. Mary's Trail, Big Creek and Bass Creek.
Updates on evacuations can be found on the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office Facebook page