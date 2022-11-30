Words Out West

-
In this episode, we celebrate the fruits of a teacher’s labor. You’ll hear from Professor Robert Stubblefield, along with three of his University of Montana students.
In this episode, writer, geologist and professor Rob Thomas explains how the amazing history of rocks is related to the mining town of Butte finding its place in the sun.
In this episode, novelist Claude Alick introduces us to a place of mystery in the island country of Grenada—a village that appears on no map—a place that resides only in wilting memories.
In this episode, we pair writers who were born to be storytellers—poet Mara Panich and singer/songwriter Margi Cates, accompanied by guitarist Nick Barr.
In this episode, writers Chris La Tray, Fred Haefele, and Chris Autio take us on three distinct and heady road trips.