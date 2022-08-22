© 2022 MTPR
A snowy winter scene
Words Out West
Words Out West

A Place in the Sun for Butte

By Jay Kettering
Published August 22, 2022 at 6:16 PM MDT

In this episode, writer, geologist and professor Rob Thomas explains how the amazing history of rocks is related to the mining town of Butte finding its place in the sun.

Selections from Roadside Geology of Montana.

This episode is sponsored by Mountain Press Publishing Company, Missoula’s independent publisher for over seventy years. Mountain Press publishes nontechnical books for adults and children on geology, natural history, western US history, and more. For more information go to mountain-press.com or call toll-free at 800-234-5308.

