Three Minds Driving

In this episode, writers Chris La Tray, Fred Haefele, and Chris Autio take us on three distinct and heady road trips.

Chris La Tray: Comet (poem)

Three . . . Two . . . One . . . Blast off!

Fred Haefele: excerpt from A Life in 12 Pickups (vehicular memoir)

When a pickup truck transcends mechanical essence, rises to become comrade, ally and intimate.

Chris Autio: Truck Topper (poem)

We go on an archeological dig.

Chris Autio: Bad Auto Points in Augusta (poem)

We find a stranger in a strange land.