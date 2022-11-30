Three Minds Driving
In this episode, writers Chris La Tray, Fred Haefele, and Chris Autio take us on three distinct and heady road trips.
Chris La Tray: Comet (poem)
Three . . . Two . . . One . . . Blast off!
Fred Haefele: excerpt from A Life in 12 Pickups (vehicular memoir)
When a pickup truck transcends mechanical essence, rises to become comrade, ally and intimate.
Chris Autio: Truck Topper (poem)
We go on an archeological dig.
Chris Autio: Bad Auto Points in Augusta (poem)
We find a stranger in a strange land.