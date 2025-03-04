© 2025 MTPR
JigJam

  • JigJam - "Across the Pond" album cover.
    Music
    Musician's Spotlight - JigJam
    John Floridis
    Jamie McKeogh, guitarist, singer and songwriter for the iGrass band JigJam joins host John Floridis for a conversation about the band's origins in Durrow, County Offalay in central Ireland to its most current recording "Across the Pond."