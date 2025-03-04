© 2025 MTPR
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - JigJam

By John Floridis
Published March 4, 2025 at 11:47 AM MST
JigJam - "Across the Pond" album cover.
"When virtuoso Irish playing jumps the pond running naked through the wide open fields of bluegrass/Americana JigJam is born. Bluegrass and American Folk music originated from the group’s home, and now JigJam is here to take it back!"

Jamie McKeogh, guitarist, singer and songwriter for the iGrass band JigJam joins host John Floridis for a conversation about the band's origins in Durrow, County Offalay in central Ireland to its most current recording "Across the Pond."

The group's unique blend of Celtic and Bluegrass music has brought them a devoted following of fans of both genres and beyond.

Jamie is a winner of four All Ireland titles on several instruments. His influences include John Doyle, Chris Thile and Gerry O’Connor. He and the group list their performance a the Grand Old Opry as a standout performance that helped them gain a whole new level of followers.

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
