Musician's Spotlight - JigJam

"When virtuoso Irish playing jumps the pond running naked through the wide open fields of bluegrass/Americana JigJam is born. Bluegrass and American Folk music originated from the group’s home, and now JigJam is here to take it back!"

Jamie McKeogh, guitarist, singer and songwriter for the iGrass band JigJam joins host John Floridis for a conversation about the band's origins in Durrow, County Offalay in central Ireland to its most current recording "Across the Pond."

The group's unique blend of Celtic and Bluegrass music has brought them a devoted following of fans of both genres and beyond.

Jamie is a winner of four All Ireland titles on several instruments. His influences include John Doyle, Chris Thile and Gerry O’Connor. He and the group list their performance a the Grand Old Opry as a standout performance that helped them gain a whole new level of followers.