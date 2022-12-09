© 2022 MTPR
Antonio Sánchez

    Music
    Musician's Spotlight - Antonio Sanchez
    John Floridis
    Multiple Grammy Award winner, the composer of the soundtrack for the Oscar winning film "Birdman" and one of the most respected drummers in any genre, Antonio Sánchez joins host John Floridis on this episode of Musician's Spotlight.