Musician's Spotlight - Antonio Sanchez

The episode plays in two parts. Part two will begin automatically after part one ends.

Multiple Grammy Award winner, the composer of the soundtrack for the Oscar winning film "Birdman" and one of the most respected drummers in any genre, Antonio Sánchez joins host John Floridis on this episode of Musician's Spotlight. Antonio talks about his life journey and musical career including his beginnings in Mexico City, his years as drummer for Pat Metheny, and his newest project "Shift" produced as his alter ego "Bad Hombre" which includes collaborations with Meshell Ndegeocello, Dave Mathews, Kimbra, Rodrigo y Gabriela and Lila Downs.

