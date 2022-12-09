© 2022 MTPR
Musician's Spotlight - Antonio Sanchez

Published December 9, 2022 at 7:40 PM MST
Multiple Grammy Award winner, the composer of the soundtrack for the Oscar winning film "Birdman" and one of the most respected drummers in any genre, Antonio Sánchez joins host John Floridis on this episode of Musician's Spotlight. Antonio talks about his life journey and musical career including his beginnings in Mexico City, his years as drummer for Pat Metheny, and his newest project "Shift" produced as his alter ego "Bad Hombre" which includes collaborations with Meshell Ndegeocello, Dave Mathews, Kimbra, Rodrigo y Gabriela and Lila Downs.

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
