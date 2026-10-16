Musician's Spotlight - Ranky Tanky

Quiana Parler of the band Ranky Tanky is welcomed back to Musician's Spotlight for her second interview and feature. The group was a guest on Spotlight several years ago, and host John Floridis checks in with Quiana after the release of the most recent project “This Village”, a continuation of their exploration and celebration of the Gullah culture of their hometown area of Charleston, South Carolina.

Quiana shares how the last few years have played out for the band including a second Grammy Award, having their music featured in the Academy Award nominated film “Sinners” as well as the continuation of the group’s touring schedule that has taken their music across the globe.