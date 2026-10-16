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Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Ranky Tanky

By John Floridis
Published October 16, 2026 at 6:00 PM MDT
Ranky Tanky
Ranky Tanky
Ranky Tanky

Quiana Parler of the band Ranky Tanky is welcomed back to Musician's Spotlight for her second interview and feature. The group was a guest on Spotlight several years ago, and host John Floridis checks in with Quiana after the release of the most recent project “This Village”, a continuation of their exploration and celebration of the Gullah culture of their hometown area of Charleston, South Carolina.

Quiana shares how the last few years have played out for the band including a second Grammy Award, having their music featured in the Academy Award nominated film “Sinners” as well as the continuation of the group’s touring schedule that has taken their music across the globe.

Musician's Spotlight

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Musician's Spotlight Ranky TankyQuiana Parler
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
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