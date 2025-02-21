Musician's Spotlight - Larry and Joe

Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop, Larry and Joe, are multi instrumentalists and singer songwriters. As a duo they perform a fusion of Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music on harp, banjo, cuatro, fiddle, maracas, guitar, upright bass, and whatever else they decide to throw in the van. The program they offer features a distinct blend of their musical inheritances and traditions as well as storytelling about the ways that music and social movements coalesce.

Both Larry and Joe joined host John Floridis for the interview and talked about how they fused their diverse backgrounds into a distinctive style of "Latin Grass" into the vast musical mix they perform. The two also discuss how they met, the challenges of doing so and starting their collaboration just as the pandemic ensued and the tremendous reception their music has had across the U.S. and beyond.