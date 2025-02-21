© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Larry and Joe

By John Floridis
Published February 21, 2025 at 9:20 AM MST
Larry and Joe. Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop.
CHRIS CHARLES
Larry and Joe. Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop.

Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop, Larry and Joe, are multi instrumentalists and singer songwriters. As a duo they perform a fusion of Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music on harp, banjo, cuatro, fiddle, maracas, guitar, upright bass, and whatever else they decide to throw in the van. The program they offer features a distinct blend of their musical inheritances and traditions as well as storytelling about the ways that music and social movements coalesce.

Both Larry and Joe joined host John Floridis for the interview and talked about how they fused their diverse backgrounds into a distinctive style of "Latin Grass" into the vast musical mix they perform. The two also discuss how they met, the challenges of doing so and starting their collaboration just as the pandemic ensued and the tremendous reception their music has had across the U.S. and beyond.

Tags
Musician's Spotlight Larry and Joe
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information