Live broadcasts and events from the 2025 Montana International Choral Festival

Published June 20, 2025 at 5:42 PM MDT
The Batavia Madrigal Singers from Indonesia perform at Caras Park in Missoula during the Montana International Choral Festival, July 17, 2019.
Josh Burnham
/
Montana Public Radio
Montana Public Radio will be live on location for select events during the Montana International Choral Festival, held July 17–20, 2025, in Missoula. Join hosts Vicki Chaney and Michael Marsolek as they bring the joy of global choral music to listeners across Montana and beyond.

Thursday, July 17

Live Broadcasts & Public Events

  • The Pea Green Boat with Vicki Chaney
    Location: Dennison Theater
    Time: 4:00–5:00 p.m.
    Join Vicki for a special live edition of The Pea Green Boat featuring the Estonian Radio Girls Choir. Open to the public.

  • Downtown Tonight Kickoff Celebration
    Location: Caras Park
    Time: 5:30–9:00 p.m.
    All participating choirs perform at this official welcome event. Michael Marsolek serves as Master of Ceremonies.

Friday, July 18

Live Broadcasts from the Dennison Theater

  • Morning Classics
    Time: 10 a.m. (hour two of the show)
    Michael Marsolek hosts live from the Dennison Theater with performances from choirs representing Estonia and the Philippines.

  • World Voices Concert
    Time: 2:00–4:00 p.m.
    MTPR broadcasts live from the Dennison Theater, featuring:
    • LandesJugentChor Saar (Germany)
    • Estonian Radio Girls Choir
    • Vox Nova (Missouri)
    • Aiga Singers (Missoula, Montana)
      Hosted by Michael Marsolek.

Sunday, July 20

Finale Concert (No broadcast)

  • “Voices of Peace” Parade of Nations Finale Concert
    Emcee: Michael Marsolek
    Time: 3:00–5:00 p.m. (Doors open at 2:15 p.m.)
    Location: Adams Center, University of Montana
    Sponsored by the Missoula Mendelssohn Club

This powerful closing event features brief performances by each participating choir and concludes with the MICF Massed Choir conducted by Dr. Anton Armstrong. Open seating.

For more details about the festival and full concert listings, visit MontanaChoralFestival.org.

Performances by:

  • Georgia – Martve
    “Imeruli naduri” (from the Imereti region)

  • USA (Montana) – ‘Aiga Singers
    “Inkosi Namandla” – Michael Barrett

  • Uganda – Franciscan Choir Kampala
    “Nekyo Musengwa kyakoba” – Peng Kidera

  • Estonia – Estonian Radio Girls’ Choir
    “Song of Hope” – Susanna Lindmark

  • USA (Missouri) – Vox Nova
    “Unclouded Day” – arr. Shawn Kirchner

  • Germany – LandesJugendChor Saar
    “Invictus” – Alwin M. Schronen

  • USA (Montana) – University of Montana Chamber Chorale
    “World O World” – Jacob Collier

  • Estonia – Tartu Student Mixed Choir
    “Let My Love Be Heard” – Jake Runestad

Massed Choir Performance
Conductor: Dr. Anton Armstrong

Guest Local Choirs:
Missoula Community Chorus, Missoula Symphony Chorale, Dolce Canto, and Five Valleys Chorus

Selections:

  • “Grant Us Thy Peace” – Felix Mendelssohn / ed. Olaf C. Christiansen
    Anne Bashor – piano

  • “For the Sake of Our Children” – Jeffery L. Ames
    Bethany Rippeon – viola
    Anne Bashor – piano
    Troy Bashor, Dylan Vandeberg – percussion

  • “Dona Nobis Pacem”
    (With audience participation)

  • “I Sing Because I'm Happy” – Charles H. Gabriel / arr. Kenneth Paden / adapt. Rollo Dilworth
    Anne Bashor – piano
    Troy Bashor – percussion

  • “Auld Lang Syne” (“Times Gone By”) – Scottish folk song
    Conducted by David Heidel
    The traditional Montana International Choral Festival closing song. Audience participation is welcome!
Music International Choral Festival
