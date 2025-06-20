Live broadcasts and events from the 2025 Montana International Choral Festival

Montana Public Radio will be live on location for select events during the Montana International Choral Festival, held July 17–20, 2025, in Missoula. Join hosts Vicki Chaney and Michael Marsolek as they bring the joy of global choral music to listeners across Montana and beyond.

Thursday, July 17

Live Broadcasts & Public Events

The Pea Green Boat with Vicki Chaney

Location: Dennison Theater

Time: 4:00–5:00 p.m.

Join Vicki for a special live edition of The Pea Green Boat featuring the Estonian Radio Girls Choir. Open to the public.

Downtown Tonight Kickoff Celebration

Location: Caras Park

Time: 5:30–9:00 p.m.

All participating choirs perform at this official welcome event. Michael Marsolek serves as Master of Ceremonies.

Friday, July 18

Live Broadcasts from the Dennison Theater



Morning Classics

Time: 10 a.m. (hour two of the show)

Michael Marsolek hosts live from the Dennison Theater with performances from choirs representing Estonia and the Philippines.

World Voices Concert

Time: 2:00–4:00 p.m.

MTPR broadcasts live from the Dennison Theater, featuring:

LandesJugentChor Saar (Germany) Estonian Radio Girls Choir Vox Nova (Missouri) Aiga Singers (Missoula, Montana)

Hosted by Michael Marsolek.

Sunday, July 20

Finale Concert (No broadcast)



“Voices of Peace” Parade of Nations Finale Concert

Emcee: Michael Marsolek

Time: 3:00–5:00 p.m. (Doors open at 2:15 p.m.)

Location: Adams Center, University of Montana

Sponsored by the Missoula Mendelssohn Club

This powerful closing event features brief performances by each participating choir and concludes with the MICF Massed Choir conducted by Dr. Anton Armstrong. Open seating.

For more details about the festival and full concert listings, visit MontanaChoralFestival.org.

Performances by:

Georgia – Martve

“Imeruli naduri” (from the Imereti region)

USA (Montana) – ‘Aiga Singers

“Inkosi Namandla” – Michael Barrett

Uganda – Franciscan Choir Kampala

“Nekyo Musengwa kyakoba” – Peng Kidera

Estonia – Estonian Radio Girls’ Choir

“Song of Hope” – Susanna Lindmark

USA (Missouri) – Vox Nova

“Unclouded Day” – arr. Shawn Kirchner

Germany – LandesJugendChor Saar

“Invictus” – Alwin M. Schronen

USA (Montana) – University of Montana Chamber Chorale

“World O World” – Jacob Collier

Estonia – Tartu Student Mixed Choir

“Let My Love Be Heard” – Jake Runestad

Massed Choir Performance

Conductor: Dr. Anton Armstrong

Guest Local Choirs:

Missoula Community Chorus, Missoula Symphony Chorale, Dolce Canto, and Five Valleys Chorus

Selections: