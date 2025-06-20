Live broadcasts and events from the 2025 Montana International Choral Festival
Montana Public Radio will be live on location for select events during the Montana International Choral Festival, held July 17–20, 2025, in Missoula. Join hosts Vicki Chaney and Michael Marsolek as they bring the joy of global choral music to listeners across Montana and beyond.
Thursday, July 17
Live Broadcasts & Public Events
The Pea Green Boat with Vicki Chaney
Location: Dennison Theater
Time: 4:00–5:00 p.m.
Join Vicki for a special live edition of The Pea Green Boat featuring the Estonian Radio Girls Choir. Open to the public.
- Downtown Tonight Kickoff Celebration
Location: Caras Park
Time: 5:30–9:00 p.m.
All participating choirs perform at this official welcome event. Michael Marsolek serves as Master of Ceremonies.
Friday, July 18
Live Broadcasts from the Dennison Theater
Morning Classics
Time: 10 a.m. (hour two of the show)
Michael Marsolek hosts live from the Dennison Theater with performances from choirs representing Estonia and the Philippines.
- World Voices Concert
Time: 2:00–4:00 p.m.
MTPR broadcasts live from the Dennison Theater, featuring:
- LandesJugentChor Saar (Germany)
- Estonian Radio Girls Choir
- Vox Nova (Missouri)
- Aiga Singers (Missoula, Montana)
Hosted by Michael Marsolek.
Sunday, July 20
Finale Concert (No broadcast)
- “Voices of Peace” Parade of Nations Finale Concert
Emcee: Michael Marsolek
Time: 3:00–5:00 p.m. (Doors open at 2:15 p.m.)
Location: Adams Center, University of Montana
Sponsored by the Missoula Mendelssohn Club
This powerful closing event features brief performances by each participating choir and concludes with the MICF Massed Choir conducted by Dr. Anton Armstrong. Open seating.
For more details about the festival and full concert listings, visit MontanaChoralFestival.org.
Performances by:
Georgia – Martve
“Imeruli naduri” (from the Imereti region)
USA (Montana) – ‘Aiga Singers
“Inkosi Namandla” – Michael Barrett
Uganda – Franciscan Choir Kampala
“Nekyo Musengwa kyakoba” – Peng Kidera
Estonia – Estonian Radio Girls’ Choir
“Song of Hope” – Susanna Lindmark
USA (Missouri) – Vox Nova
“Unclouded Day” – arr. Shawn Kirchner
Germany – LandesJugendChor Saar
“Invictus” – Alwin M. Schronen
USA (Montana) – University of Montana Chamber Chorale
“World O World” – Jacob Collier
- Estonia – Tartu Student Mixed Choir
“Let My Love Be Heard” – Jake Runestad
Massed Choir Performance
Conductor: Dr. Anton Armstrong
Guest Local Choirs:
Missoula Community Chorus, Missoula Symphony Chorale, Dolce Canto, and Five Valleys Chorus
Selections:
“Grant Us Thy Peace” – Felix Mendelssohn / ed. Olaf C. Christiansen
Anne Bashor – piano
“For the Sake of Our Children” – Jeffery L. Ames
Bethany Rippeon – viola
Anne Bashor – piano
Troy Bashor, Dylan Vandeberg – percussion
“Dona Nobis Pacem”
(With audience participation)
“I Sing Because I'm Happy” – Charles H. Gabriel / arr. Kenneth Paden / adapt. Rollo Dilworth
Anne Bashor – piano
Troy Bashor – percussion
- “Auld Lang Syne” (“Times Gone By”) – Scottish folk song
Conducted by David Heidel
The traditional Montana International Choral Festival closing song. Audience participation is welcome!