Musician's Spotlight - Bruce Molsky

Renowned multi instrumentalist, singer and folklorist Bruce Molsky returns to Musician's Spotlight after more than two decades to visit with host John Floridis.

The Grammy nominated artist is also on the faculty of the Berkley College of Music American Roots Music Program, in Boston. Molsky has released over a dozen recordings under his own name and as well collaborated with artists such as Mark O'Connor, Mick Moloney, Jerry Douglass and Mark Knopfler.

Bruce talks about how he became immersed in the world of fiddle music and old time music, a bit of a circuitous path from his birthplace of the Bronx borough of New York City.

He also discusses his collaborations with Norwegian hardingfele player and composer Annbjørg Lien and the universality of folk music between different cultures.

On a lighter side Bruce is an avid baker and talks about his Facebook group of baker/musicians as well as his collection of antique fountain pens.

