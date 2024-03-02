© 2024 MTPR
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Reverie Road

By John Floridis
Published March 2, 2024 at 3:13 AM MST
Reverie Road
Courtesy Reverie Road
Reverie Road

Renowned Irish American fiddler Winifred Hora returns to Musician's Spotlight to talk about her most recent project, Reverie Road.

Along with former Solas bandmate and multi-instrumentalist John Williams, pianist Utsav Lal and fellow fiddler Katie Grennan the group brings almost a chamber music approach their arrangements of primarily new material.

The band chemistry of two accomplished classically-trained fiddlers who share a common history as award winning Irish dancers along with two instrumentalists who have sought to redefine traditional accompaniment and rhythm sections amount to a compelling musical experience.

Winifred discusses the origins of the project and how it came about through the musicians beginning their collaborations through sharing ideas during the Covid pandemic lockdown. She also talks about what it means to her to be identified so strongly as an "Irish American" musician and how she balances her professionalism with the deep, at times overwhelming, connection she feels about the music she plays.

Musician's Spotlight Reverie RoadWinifred Hora
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
