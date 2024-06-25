After a Long Walk to Water, water comes to villages in South Sudan – Water for All

Water for South Sudan WFSS Country Director AJ with kids (he’s the tall one!)

We follow up our reading of "A Long Walk to Water" on the Children’s Corner with a visit from Ajang Agok, known as “AJ.” AJ is Country Director for Water for South Sudan (WFSS). AJ, like Salva Dut, was one of the “Lost Boys” of Sudan. AJ resettled in Dallas, Texas in 2000 and first joined WFSS in 2013 on their drilling team.

AJ will not only discuss the water projects in South Sudan and why they are needed — he’ll also talk about being a kid there, being a refugee, the Dinka and Nuer people, and most importantly what a water well means to a village. I am sure goats will drift into the conversation.

Water for South Sudan was born out Salva’s hardship as a refugee. After 16 years of being separated from his family by the Second Sudanese Civil War, he discovered his father was alive and in a hospital in Sudan recovering from sickness caused by waterborne parasites.

WSFF Panur Norwegian Church Aid Drilling 2022

Join us on the Children’s Corner for enlightening, fun and thoughtful conversation this Saturday morning at 8 on Montana Public Radio.

And a heartfelt thank you to Elissa Rowley, Director of Development & Communications at WFSS who made my final project as Children’s Corner host possible and meaningful.