Can a children's book save the world ...

Salva Dut was 11 years old when he was separated from his family forced from his village and into the bush by rebel gunfire during the second Sudanese civil war 1983-2005. He would spend the next 10 years as a refugee walking over 1000 miles, one of the estimated 17,000 Lost Boys of Sudan.

His journey taking him by foot from his village of Loun-Ariik, South Sudan to Ethiopia, back to South Sudan and then to Kenya before he was resettled in Rochester, New York in 1996.

While in Rochester, Salva, received word that his father was alive recovering in a hospital in South Sudan from an illness caused by waterborne parasites. His father’s illness inspired Salva to bring clean water to his father’s village and to those in need in his country.

Water for South Sudan

Water for South Sudan was born out of this inspiration in 2003 and two years later in 2005 drilled their first well in his father’s village.

To date, 628 wells have been drilled in South Sudan, some with the financial help from schools across the United States, inspired after reading "A Long Walk to Water" and the "Iron Giraffe Challenge."

