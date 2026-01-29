Acclaimed novelist David Guterson on the “lineages of lamas” (and more) in ‘Evelyn in Transit’

In advance of his appearance in Helena at MT Book Co. on Monday, February 2, 2026, David Guterson, acclaimed author of Snow Falling on Cedars (Vintage Books), discusses his latest novel, Evelyn in Transit (W. W. Norton & Company). For more information about this Helena appearance, and to RSPV to the event, go to the bookstore’s website. The event begins at 6 p.m.

About the book:

Radically open-minded, formidably strong, and unusually clear-eyed about herself and others, Evelyn Bednarz has always been a misfit. She’s easily bored, unsuited to life at school, asks odd questions about faith and time, and sees through conventions others take for granted. Seeking to be true to herself, she hitchhikes across the American West taking odd jobs.

In distant Tibet, another life unfolds as remote from Evelyn’s as can be: the life of a boy named Tsering, raised as a Buddhist monk in the mountains of Tibet, who eventually becomes a high lama.

And yet, their lives are strangely linked―as Evelyn discovers when a trio of Buddhist lamas show up at her door to announce that her five-year-old son Cliff is the seventh reincarnation of the illustrious Norbu Rinpoche, recently deceased. The lamas’ visit sets off a family crisis and a media firestorm over Cliff’s future.

About David:

David Guterson is the author of twelve books, including the novel Snow Falling on Cedars, winner of the PEN/Faulkner Award and of the American Booksellers Association Book of the Year Award. His writing has been celebrated for its atmospheric intensity, narrative drive, and probing exploration of fundamental human themes—love, death, meaning, and morality among them. Guterson’s body of work includes six novels, two story collections, two works of non-fiction, and two books of poetry. He was born in Washington State and still lives there.

