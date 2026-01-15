Tami Haaland investigates ancestry and inheritance in ‘If I Had Said Beauty’

In this episode of The Write Question, host Lauren Korn speaks with former Montana Poet Laureate Tami Haaland about her latest collection, If I Had Said Beauty (Lost Horse Press).

About the book:

If I Had Said Beauty, Tami Haaland’s fourth collection of poetry, is dedicated to “known and unknown” ancestors. It explores the possible narratives and distant origins of what lies behind a sense of self—including recent and ancient DNA, recessive and dominant traits, mitochondrial underpinnings, and an intricate microbiome. Luminous and spare, the poems seek to unravel and speculate, document and lament what happens in a life and what might have been. While probing for definition in the mysteries of deep time, the poems are nevertheless grounded in encounters with wild and domestic life, intimate moments of loss and family connection, all of which intertwine to expand the meaning of “autobiography.”

About Tami:

Tami Haaland is the author of four poetry collections: If I Had Said Beauty, What Does Not Return, When We Wake in the Night, and Breath in Every Room. Her poems have recently appeared in Fugue, Cutthroat, december, Cascadia, Healing the Divide and have been featured on The Writer’s Almanac, Verse Daily, American Life in Poetry, and The Slowdown. She served as Montana’s Poet Laureate and has received an Artist Innovation Award from Montana Arts Council as well as a Montana Governor’s Humanities Award.

This episode has been edited for time.

Mentioned in this episode:

“Ode on a Grecian Urn” by John Keats

“Sunday Morning” by Wallace Stevens

Previous episodes of The Write Question featuring Tami, hosted by Chérie Newman featuring When We Wake in the Night (WordTech Editions); and this one hosted by Sarah Aronson featuring What Does Not Return (Lost Horse Press)

The Red Book by Carl Jung

Tami Haaland recommends:

Except By Nature by Sandra Alcosser (Graywolf Press)

Aednan by Linnea Axelsson, translated by Saskia Vogel (Alfred A. Knopf)

Blue Dusk: New and Selected Poems, 1951-2001 by Madeline DeFrees (Copper Canyon Press)

Brutal Imagination by Cornelius Eady (G. P. Putnam’s Sons)

“A Very Old Man with Enormous Wings,” in Collected Stories by Gabriel Garcia Marquez (Harper Perennial Modern Classics)

The Cloud Path, especially “The Stone House,” (Milkweed Editions) and Earth Recitals (Lynx House Press) by Melissa Kwasny

Evening Land by Pär Lagerkvist (Wayne State University Press)

Miss Iceland by Auður Ava Olafsdatter, translated by Brian Fitzgibbon (Black Cat Press)

Sight Lines by Arthur Sze (Copper Canyon Press)

View with a Grain of Sand by Wislawa Szymborska (Ecco Press)

Ghost in a Red Hat by Rosanna Warren (W. W. Norton & Company)

Before Our Eyes: New and Selected Poems 1975-2017 by Eleanor Wilner (Princeton University Press)

Lauren Korn recommends:

If I Had Said Beauty by Tami Haaland (Lost Horse Press)

The Cloud Path by Melissa Kwasny (Milkweed Editions)

Obit and Dear Memory: Letters on Writing, Silence, and Grief by Victoria Chang (Milkweed Editions)

Your Mother’s Bear Gun (River River Books) and The River Where You Forgot My Name (Southern Illinois University Press) by Corrie Williamson

Pastoral, 1994 by Joe Wilkins (River River Books)

Another Attempt at Rescue by M. L. Smoker (Hanging Loose Press); read the title poem here.

The poetry of Louise Glück, especially The Wild Iris (Ecco Press), Averno (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), and Meadowlands (Ecco Press)

Plainwater (Vintage Books) and Eros the Bittersweet (reprint, Princeton University Press) by Anne Carson

Almost Beauty: New and Selected Poems by Sue Sinclair (Goose Lane Editions)

Grief Sequence by Prageeta Sharma (Wave Poetry)

—

