Encore: Amy Gamerman’s ‘The Crazies’ (Part Two)

This week on The Write Question, host Lauren Korn returns to her conversation with journalist Amy Gamerman, author of The Crazies: The Cattleman, the Wind Prospector, and a War Out West (Simon & Schuster), a sprawling, deep-historied narrative of a land dispute in the shadow of Montana’s Crazy Mountains. The Crazies tells the story of a proposed wind farm that triggers a 21st century range war between a struggling cattle rancher, Rick Jarrett (Crazy Mountain Cattle Company), and some of the wealthiest people in America. This is book of over 400 pages, full of compelling characters, family and cultural histories, beautiful landscapes, harsh weather, extractive impulses, and much, much more.

This conversation has been edited for time and is the second part of a two-part conversation that originally aired on April 3, 2025, under the title “We are living in a new era of enormous wealth.”

About Amy:

Amy Gamerman has written about real estate and culture for The Wall Street Journal for more than two decades. The Crazies is her first book.

Amy Gamerman recommends:

Crow Fair by Tom McGuane (Vintage Books)

A Walk in the Park: The True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon by Kevin Fedarko (Scribner)

A Race to the Bottom of Crazy: Dispatches from Arizona by Richard Grant (Simon & Schuster)

Help Wanted by Adelle Waldman (W. W. Norton & Company)

Feeding a Divided America: Reflections of a Western Rancher in an Era of Climate Change by Gilles Stockton (University of New Mexico Press)

Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future by Elizabeth Kolbert (Crown)

Lauren Korn recommends:

The Crazies: The Cattleman, the Wind Prospector, and a War Out West by Amy Gamerman (Simon & Schuster)

XIT: A Story of Land, Cattle, and Capital in Texas and Montana by Michael M. Miller (University of Oklahoma Press)

True West: Myth and Mending on the Far Side of America by Betsy Gaines Quammen (Torrey House Press)

Jamie Harrison’s Jules Clement novels: The Edge of the Crazies (1995), Going Local (1996), An Unfortunate Prairie Occurrence (1998), Blue Deer Thaw (2000), all reprinted by Counterpoint Press; and The River View (2024, Counterpoint Press)

Crazy Mountain by Elise Atchison (Sowilo Press)

Beartooth by Callan Wink (Spiegel & Grau)

Other People’s Pets: Critters, Careers, and Capitalism in Yellowstone Country by Chérie Newman (Bitterroot Mountain Publishing)

The Last Heir: The Triumphs and Tragedies of Two Montana Families by Bill Vaughn (Bison Books, University of Nebraska Press)

—

The Write Question team for this episode was Lauren Korn, host, co-producer, and editor; and Chris Moyles, co-producer, editor, and sound engineer. This episode is supported by Chapter One Bookstore in Hamilton, Montana, a literary and community resource for the Bitterroot Valley—providing space to explore, discover, and share passions since 1974. More information can be found at Chapter1Bookstore.com.

The Write Question logo and brand (2022) was designed by Molly Russell. You can see more of her work at iamthemollruss.com and on Instagram @iamthemollruss.

Funding for The Write Question comes from Humanities Montana; members of Montana Public Radio; and from the Greater Montana Foundation—encouraging communication on issues, trends, and values of importance to Montanans.

The Write Question is a production of Montana Public Radio.